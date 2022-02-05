Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,512 iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $49.03 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $54.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

