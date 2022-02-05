Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 662 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after buying an additional 228,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,443,000 after buying an additional 342,596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

