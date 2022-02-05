Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,618 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 160,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSP stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

