MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 5.7%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 44,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,532,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. Benchmark began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

