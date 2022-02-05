National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 144,131 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 399,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

