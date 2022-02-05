National Bank Financial Comments on Fortis Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter.

FTS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

FTS opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fortis by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 224,162 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,369,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,839 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

