National Bank Financial Comments on Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUG. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

TSE:LUG opened at C$9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.43.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

