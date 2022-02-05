National Bankshares Lowers Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) to Underperform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.74. Akumin has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akumin will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akumin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akumin by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

