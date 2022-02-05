National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after buying an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,238,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

