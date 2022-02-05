National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.
Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $50.33.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after buying an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,238,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
