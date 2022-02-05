Natixis Acquires 2,202 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Natixis increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,513 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.38% of First Citizens BancShares worth $31,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,648,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,179,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011 in the last three months. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $786.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $829.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $836.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $658.07 and a 1-year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

