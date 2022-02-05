Natixis Has $25.46 Million Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.16% of Coupa Software worth $25,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $129.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.55 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.57.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

