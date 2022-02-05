Natixis Has $33.15 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,679 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $33,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average of $155.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $115.70 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

