Natixis Increases Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 568.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 677,800 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.36% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after buying an additional 756,344 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after buying an additional 1,058,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

