NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Trading Down 0%

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE)’s stock price traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,805 ($24.27) and last traded at GBX 1,824.77 ($24.53). 81,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 72,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,825 ($24.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,801.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,671.51. The company has a market cap of £818.49 million and a PE ratio of 159.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.41. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other news, insider Wilken von Hodenberg purchased 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($24.44) per share, with a total value of £299,061 ($402,071.79).

About NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

