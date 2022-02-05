Neo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $127.04 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Neo has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $127.04 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $22.62 or 0.00054525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001093 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

