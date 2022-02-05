NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.
Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $829.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.
NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NETGEAR by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 136,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
