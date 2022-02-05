NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $829.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NETGEAR by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 136,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

