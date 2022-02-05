NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.23, but opened at $26.24. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NETGEAR shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 6,547 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $829.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.