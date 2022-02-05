Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $379,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 187.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,220 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 5,517,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.49%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

