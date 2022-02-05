Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $339.25 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.99% of Entegris worth $339,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $128.56. 1,468,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

