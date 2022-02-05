Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,032,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 462,677 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.77% of CSX worth $505,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,125,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,432 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 67.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of CSX by 29.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 40,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CSX by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,038,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after buying an additional 240,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 201.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 902,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 602,708 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.30. 13,626,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,347,720. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.