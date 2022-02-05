Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $315.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $347.10 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $247.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,926,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $81.14. 755,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,313. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

