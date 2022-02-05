New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

