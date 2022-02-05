Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $69.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.75.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. upped their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NEM opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.
About Newmont
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
