News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) to Issue $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

News stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.45. News has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in News stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 310.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in News were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

