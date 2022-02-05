NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.27 or 0.00773963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00233492 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002752 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004180 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

