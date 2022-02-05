NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,139 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of California Water Service Group worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.25. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

