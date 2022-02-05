NFJ Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FormFactor worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORM opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

