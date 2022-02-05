NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $144.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.78 and its 200 day moving average is $144.08.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

