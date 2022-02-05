NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $229.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

