NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

