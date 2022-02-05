Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after acquiring an additional 89,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $251,341,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

