North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.02

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.02 and traded as high as C$36.16. North West shares last traded at C$35.53, with a volume of 108,733 shares traded.

NWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get North West alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41.

North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$553.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5899998 EPS for the current year.

North West Company Profile (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.