Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLITU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $507,000.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.