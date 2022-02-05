Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report sales of $123.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $132.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $504.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $508.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $530.90 million, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $538.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.93 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 332,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

