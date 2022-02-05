NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

