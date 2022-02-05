NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $17.85. 1,001,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NuStar Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

