Nutrien Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $3,240,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

