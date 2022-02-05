Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NAZ opened at $14.45 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.