Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 1st

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by 11.6% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.