Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 1st

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by 11.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $10.35.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.