NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NVEC stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,490. NVE has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $280.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 55.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NVE by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

