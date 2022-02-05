OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.33.

OceanaGold stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

