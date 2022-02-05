Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $309.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $203.88 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

