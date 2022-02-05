Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $309.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.89. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $203.88 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

