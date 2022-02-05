OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 407.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $6,517,000.

BMAY stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.

