OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of DECZ stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

