OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 58.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

