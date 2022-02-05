OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.20% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTHI opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

