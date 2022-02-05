OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

FAIL opened at $21.02 on Friday. Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

