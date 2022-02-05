OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 184,189 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184,189 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,594 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 682,015 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after acquiring an additional 135,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSX opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

