Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) vs. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Head to Head Contrast

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Point Financial and PacWest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.30 $8.44 million $1.61 15.53 PacWest Bancorp $1.35 billion 4.23 $606.96 million $5.10 9.56

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 14.77% 7.06% 0.66% PacWest Bancorp 44.87% 15.75% 1.69%

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Old Point Financial pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Old Point Financial and PacWest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PacWest Bancorp 0 1 5 1 3.00

PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $54.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.33%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Old Point Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

